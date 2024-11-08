GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 38,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,251. The stock has a market cap of $443.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

