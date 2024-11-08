Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 7,456,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.61%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

