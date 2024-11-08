Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 15874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 117,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 62,451 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
