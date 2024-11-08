Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $949.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

