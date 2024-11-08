Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 11346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

