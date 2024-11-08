Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 1156286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

