Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

FOLD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 2,096,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

