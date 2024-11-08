Head to Head Contrast: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -275.14% -89.99% -53.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 0.84 -$8.26 million ($205.61) -0.01

This table compares CVR Medical and Sintx Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given CVR Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVR Medical is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

CVR Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.