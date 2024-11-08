Head to Head Review: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -666.82% Merit Medical Systems 9.05% 15.61% 8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 2 9 1 2.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $103.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Merit Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($19.78) -0.13 Merit Medical Systems $1.26 billion 4.76 $94.41 million $2.04 50.36

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats SeaStar Medical on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

