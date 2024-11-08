Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,514 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,614. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.96%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

