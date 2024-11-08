Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.35. 257,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

