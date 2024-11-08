Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.92. 314,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895,264. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

