Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.12 and last traded at $285.12, with a volume of 1164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $370,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

