Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 1,651,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

