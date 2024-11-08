Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 703 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,700. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

