Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 926,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,459. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

