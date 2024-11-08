Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.04 and a 52-week high of $278.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

