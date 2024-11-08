Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 66404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Hypera Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

