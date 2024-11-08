Ingram Micro (INGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 123,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,784. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

