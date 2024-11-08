Insider Buying: Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNU) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNU – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Presser bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).

Renascor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 50.60 and a quick ratio of 62.53.

Renascor Resources Company Profile

Renascor Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for graphite, gold, copper, uranium, and other minerals. Its flagship project is the Siviour graphite project located in Eyre Peninsula, South Australia; the Cutana project that covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Olary region; and the Outalpa project, which covers an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Olary region.

