Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $821,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,547.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 347,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $976.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

