Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells 6,165 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,133 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE ML traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,961. The company has a market cap of $888.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.29 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ML

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 2.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.