Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 10,165 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 3,415,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,263. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,800,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

View Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.