InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.76.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

