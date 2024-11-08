Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 115315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.