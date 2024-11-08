Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 115315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

