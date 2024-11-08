Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 1954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.