Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.29. 317,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,593. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.05 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $193.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

