Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 16465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3,705.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 213,270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 274.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

