iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 194,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 89,611 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $38.11.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $622.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.