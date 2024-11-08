iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.72 and last traded at $129.67, with a volume of 80579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

