iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 2898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,986,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

