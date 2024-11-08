iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 2898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
