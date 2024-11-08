iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 403,494 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 376,424 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,220.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 310,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

