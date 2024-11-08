iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,072,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,736 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $26.97.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $185,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

