iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 357,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 108,241 shares.The stock last traded at $114.13 and had previously closed at $113.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

