iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $388.11 and last traded at $388.11, with a volume of 30918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,903,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

