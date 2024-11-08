iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,012. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.84 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

