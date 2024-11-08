iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.96 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 17425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

