iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.89 and last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 91539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

