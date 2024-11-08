iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter.

IAK traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.64. 19,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,704. The company has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

