J Sainsbury plc Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JSAIY. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

