Jet.AI Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 12th (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. The 1-225 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 11th.

JTAI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 46,574,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,267,536. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

