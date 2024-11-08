JMP Securities Cuts Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $6.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,608.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,002 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $64,489.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,844.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,041 shares of company stock valued at $924,473 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

