John Mazarakis Purchases 2,779 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) insider John Mazarakis acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 372,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,256.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,242. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 315.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

