Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

NYSE JCI traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,066. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

