JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,561.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.