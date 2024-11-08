JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,053. IQVIA has a one year low of $190.20 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 253.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

