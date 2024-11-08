JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $17.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 19,678,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,677. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

