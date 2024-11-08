Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $270.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.68. The company had a trading volume of 386,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.80. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.