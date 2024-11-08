Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 182622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 37.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

