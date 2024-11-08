Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.70 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,416,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

